Brokerages Anticipate CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post sales of $28.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.35 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.99 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $145.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,883. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35. CS Disco has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $69.41.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $16,023,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

