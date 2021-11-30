Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $6.00 on Major Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00089088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

