Brokerages Set Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target at $14.79

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE HLLY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,880. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

