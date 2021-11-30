Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Short Interest Down 57.1% in November

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CHAA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 12,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,910. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Catcha Investment has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catcha Investment by 98.9% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 851,667 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catcha Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 196,637 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catcha Investment by 33.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Catcha Investment by 801.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 177,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

