Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,450,000 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 73,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,540,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,489,706. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,618,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

