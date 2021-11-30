Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE AGD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 33,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,035. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
