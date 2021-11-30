Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AGD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 33,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,035. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 134,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 136.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 148,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 85,397 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

