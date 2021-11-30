Tower token (TOWER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $407,149.00

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Tower token has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tower token coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00241324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

