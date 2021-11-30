Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. 686,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

