PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $$6.47 during trading on Tuesday. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

