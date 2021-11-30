$0.15 EPS Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The Pennant Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 164,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,414. The firm has a market cap of $578.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

