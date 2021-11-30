Zel Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.61 or 0.00386994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00204673 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00098628 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003390 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

