DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006183 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.