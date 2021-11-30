Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the October 31st total of 827,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 268,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. 786,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,114. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

