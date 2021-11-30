Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Expands By 131.7%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the October 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 102,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at $374,000.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.