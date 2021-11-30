GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 2,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,724. GigInternational1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

