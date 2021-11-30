$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.74. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,573,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.