$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.74. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,573,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.