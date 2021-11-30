Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BVN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 4,713,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,037. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

