Analysts Set City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Target Price at $17.40

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE CIO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 457,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $726.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.