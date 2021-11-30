bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $603,708.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.08081836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.97 or 1.00069049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021856 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

