Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.22. 2,557,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,483. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.53. Capri has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.