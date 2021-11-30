RING X PLATFORM Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.50 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $20.50 million and $1.42 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044580 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00239836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00089065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

