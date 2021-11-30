BERNcash (BERN) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. BERNcash has a market cap of $81,366.87 and $35.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

Buying and Selling BERNcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

