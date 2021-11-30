Short Interest in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Expands By 135.1%

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in FS Development Corp. II by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Development Corp. II stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 128,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16. FS Development Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

