Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 436,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,896. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.