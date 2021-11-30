Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 436,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,896. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

