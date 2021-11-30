Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Drops By 52.4%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FAAR stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 12,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

