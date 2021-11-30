Hord (HORD) Market Cap Reaches $17.12 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $963,035.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00071729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.87 or 0.08071085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,324.45 or 1.00408838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,672,297 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

