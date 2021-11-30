THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and $130,116.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

