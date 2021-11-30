Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Market Cap Achieves $242,775.45

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $242,775.45 and $953.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $714.05 or 0.01250714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00240359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00089201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

