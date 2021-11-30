The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives $24.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XONE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

ExOne stock remained flat at $$26.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,261. The company has a market cap of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28. ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,613,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,839,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,905,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ExOne by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExOne by 5,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 229,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

