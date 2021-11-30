$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.70. 710,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 218,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 175,442 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

