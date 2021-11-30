Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 86,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Zalando has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.