Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Down 47.5% in November

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 229,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE IPOD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 572,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,418. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

