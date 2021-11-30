ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the October 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. 55,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,640. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.