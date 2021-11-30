International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 51.3% in November

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IMXI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 200,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $583.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in International Money Express by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

