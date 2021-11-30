UniMex Network Market Cap Hits $4.45 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $64,621.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00071729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.87 or 0.08071085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,324.45 or 1.00408838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021962 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,413,405 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.