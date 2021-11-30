Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Northern Trust by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

