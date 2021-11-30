Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on OUTKY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of OUTKY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

