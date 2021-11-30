GenesisX Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $62,317.63 and approximately $10.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,117,024 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

