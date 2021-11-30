LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

OTCMKTS LEGIF remained flat at $$146.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.92. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.