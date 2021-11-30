Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Tops $266.71 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Telos has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $266.71 million and $2.34 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

