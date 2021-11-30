Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 24,925,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,086. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

