Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Mastercard stock traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.92. 10,233,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,499. Mastercard has a one year low of $310.11 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $309.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,634 shares of company stock valued at $186,287,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

