Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.56 million.Zscaler also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.97. 3,866,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,227. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.50.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

