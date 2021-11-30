Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BCKIF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BCKIF remained flat at $$4.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.