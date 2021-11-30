Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives $305.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF traded down $13.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.50. 39 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106. Schindler has a 52-week low of $257.31 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.65 and its 200-day moving average is $295.56.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

