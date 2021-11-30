Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $252.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the lowest is $241.10 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NPO traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 127,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,513. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

