Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.50 Million

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $252.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the lowest is $241.10 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NPO traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 127,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,513. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.