Step Hero (HERO) Trading 27.8% Higher Over Last Week

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Step Hero has a total market cap of $12.98 million and $1.09 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00240357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00089126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

