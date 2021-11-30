ProximaX Achieves Market Cap of $20.08 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded up 179.6% against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $233,093.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00094626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.78 or 0.08080803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,356.79 or 1.00153686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021886 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.