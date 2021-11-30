TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.25

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 133410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUIFY shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC started coverage on TUI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

