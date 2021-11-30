Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 30998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $965.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

